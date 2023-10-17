(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA)
1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding formation of the nation's 16th government. The 15-member cabinet was chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, and was the first since the parliament's dissolution in 1985.
2008 -- Ministry of Communications launched phase two of the national numbering plan by adding No. (2) for landlines, No. (1) for operators.
2010 -- Kuwait Oil Company announced that its actual production capacity reached three million barrels per day, part of KOC's 2030 strategy.
2019 -- Jockey Ali Al-Kharafi won the Association of National Olympic Committees' (ANOC) award for the best Asian equestrian athlete. (end) bs
