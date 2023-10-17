Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 2.25 Mon. To USD 94.20 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 2.25 during Monday's trading sessions to reach USD 94.20 per barrel (pb) compared with USD 91.95 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday. Benchmark Brent futures dropped USD 1.24 to USD 89.65 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 1.03 to USD 86.66 pb. (end) km

