Russia Of Two Minds Over Hamas Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Hamas terror attacks in Israel have split Russian opinion makers, reflecting a divided sentiment within Russian society.

Officially, the Kremlin has been striving to project an appearance of“neutrality” in response to the Hamas attacks, which killed over 1,300 Israelis including hundreds of children and teenagers. Putin and senior Russian officials have been echoing their familiar refrain about the“need for a just and lasting peace” in the Middle East, emphasizing the creation of a Palestinian state.

Public reaction is quite different, however, and most of the Russian media has ignored the official line. Russian news outlets focused instead on the brutality of the Hamas assault, including the murder of civilians.

Moskovky Kimsooletz, a mass-circulation Moscow-based newspaper with a left-wing tilt, headlined its October 11 coverage“Horror in Israel,” saying,“This was an unspeakable horror of atrocities-there were 40 bodies of babies in a kibbutz completely exterminated in the most brutal way...It is unthinkable, the worst sort of crime.”

The business newspaper Kommersant's radio station commented,“For years, the Soviet Union one-sidedly supported the Arabs and it didn't work out too well. Perhaps now that we're friends with Israel, we should keep that in mind.”