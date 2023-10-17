US To Deepen Chokehold On China's AI Chip Access

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States is expected to announce a new set of rules that aim to prevent Chinese firms from sourcing American-made high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips through different channels.

An unnamed US official told Reuters that Washington plans to introduce new guidelines that will restrict certain advanced AI chips to China. Specifically, the US is mulling whether to ban exports of Nvidia's H800 chip to China, according to the report.

The US will increase its efforts to check whether any Chinese firms are evading export restrictions by routing shipments through other nations, Bloomberg reported . It will also require overseas manufacturers to receive a US license before taking orders from Chinese chip design firms. The new rules will be published early this week, the reports said.

“China opposes US politicizing, instrumentalizing and weaponizing trade and technology issues,” said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

“Arbitrarily placing curbs or forcibly seeking decoupling to serve political agenda violates the principles of market economy and fair competition, undermines the international economic and trading order, disrupts and destabilizes global industrial and supply chains and will eventually hurt the interests of the whole world,” he said.



Wang said China will closely follow developments and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.