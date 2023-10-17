Alleged State Links Will Continue To Hurt Chinese Firms In Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On September 13, Reuters reported that the European Commission had launched a 13-month regulatory investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles, alleging that state subsidies allowed Chinese EVs to outcompete European manufacturers in price.

The Reuters article stated that Chinese imports have increased their share of the European EV market by 8% in the past year, implying that competitive pricing has been a factor in Chinese EVs' success in the local market.



Chinese 'enemy' companies

European anti-dumping investigations against Chinese firms are not unique to the EV market. A quick search reveals that even within this year, a slew of Chinese-manufactured goods, from steel to plastics , have been subjected to European regulatory scrutiny, often with Chinese firms suffering anti-dumping duties at the end of the investigations.

However, European investigations into Chinese firms have become more politically favorable and attract less backlash from business leaders, given ongoing geopolitical tensions stemming from the Russo-Ukrainian war and perceptions among Europeans that the Chinese state is tacitly favoring Russia in the conflict.

The result is a deteriorating perception in Europe of Chinese companies that are either state-owned or perceived to be closely tied to the Chinese state. European skepticism toward Chinese companies comes from the possibility of a hostile Chinese state leveraging Chinese companies in Europe to control the local economy.

Some are more direct, such as fears of Chinese governments' access to European data in violation of privacy laws. Restrictions on the operations of Huawei and TikTok can both fall into this category.

Others are more indirect, such as a belief in Chinese companies' dominance of Europe disadvantaging the latter in case of conflicts. Restrictions on EVs, steel and plastics can all be subjected to such interpretations.