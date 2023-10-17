Hamas Attack Exposes Gaping Eye-In-The-Sky Blind Spots

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hamas' surprise attack on Israel has exposed the limits of space-based surveillance, putting into question the adequacy of existing heavenly watch intelligence-gathering technologies and spotlighting the need for a more integrated approach that better synergizes artificial intelligence (AI) with human guidance and insight.

Defense One reported that the recent Hamas assault on Israel has highlighted the need for persistent coverage from orbit, as space-based sensors are not a“cure-all” for US intelligence needs.

The report says that while the US Pentagon via the Space Development Agency has commenced building a network of military satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) known as the“Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture,” Hamas' ability to avoid detection will likely spur nations to increase the capacity and coverage of their space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, including those that use radiofrequency sensing.

Defense One notes that while the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is working with other intelligence agencies to ensure that US satellites are capable and relevant and that it remains confident in its ability to detect threats around the world, officials are still investigating why preparations for the attack went undetected while seeking further intelligence on Iran's possible role in the assault.

The report says that Hamas appears to have used“old-school techniques” such as in-person communications to share information. Defense One notes that relying on ISR techniques that use technology to remote-monitor adversaries can be dodged if the subject can avoid signals or movements easily detected and analyzed from space or electronic sensors.

The report also suggests that the US should use more AI-enabled algorithms to assess information including human intelligence, social media posts and physical movements.

The aftermath of a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel. Hamas carried out its attacks with militants on paragliders and 5,000 rockets that largely eluded Israeli air defenses. Photo: Sky News

Space-based ISR has several advantages over other intelligence-gathering systems. Asia Times noted in September 2023 that countries with space-based surveillance have a lower risk of invasion by other nations, as they are less likely to experience surprise military attacks and thus less vulnerable to major militarized disputes.