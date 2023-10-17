UK Premier asks Israel, Egypt to reopen Rafah border crossing to ease aid delivery

(MENAFN) On Monday, British Premier Rishi Sunak advised both Israel as well as Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing to facilitate humanitarian assistance delivery into Gaza.



“We must ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. This requires Egypt and Israel to let in the aid that is so badly needed,” he stated in a declaration in the House of Commons.



In his opening remarks, Sunak expressed his sympathy to the relatives of some of the people who went missing following Hamas's incursion into southern Israel.



“The families of some of the missing are in the public gallery today. We call for the immediate release of all hostages, and I say to them: we stand with you. We stand with Israel.”



The premier persists that the United Kingdom is going to do everything it could to sustain solidity in the area and will intend to do so by "using all the tools of diplomacy."



He stated that he encountered with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday in London and has talked with the presidents of Turkey and Egypt as he stressed that the UK's partners have requested it to help avoid a future escalation.



"We support Israel's right to defend itself and deter further incursions," he declared, but also continued that this must be achieved in agreement with international humanitarian law.



"As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians," he further mentioned.

