Rolling Dies Market Size [2023-2030] Worth $667.7 Million By 2030 | Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.1%

The report studies the market in depth and highlights key aspects, such as leading product/service types, companies, and key applications of the product. It offers insights into the market trends and covers key industry developments.

Technological Advancements in Metal Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Various metal sectors, including aluminum, steel, iron, and copper, are witnessing a notable rise in technological advancements to boost overall productivity and performance. This factor has led to the creation of high-quality alloys and materials that are more wear-resistant, durable, and can endure high temperatures. These technological innovations have enabled the production of rolling dies using superior materials to enhance their longevity, thereby contributing to market growth.

However, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials can impede rolling dies market growth.

Rolling Flat Dies to Witness Robust Demand Due to Their Lucrative Benefits

In product type, the market is classified into rolling flat dies, thread rolling cylindrical dies, rotary type thread rolling dies, rack type rolling dies, trimming dies, round dies, others (drill point dies). The rolling flat dies segment is experiencing a notable CAGR, being the traditional and efficient method of cold-forming threads. This process utilizes two flat dies, one stationary and one moving, to create threads in a single working stroke, contributing to its dominance.

Roll Forming Enhances Automotive Efficiency through Lightweight Component Production

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into automotive, white goods, medical, cutlery, consumer electronics, general engineering, and others (marine). The automotive segment is predicted to dominate the market due to the growing use of roll forming technology to reduce the weight of vehicles.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Expansion of Different Industrial Sectors

Asia Pacific captured the largest rolling dies market share due to the expansion of various sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace. The rapid growth of the automotive sector in countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea has propelled the adoption of rolling dies in the region.

Europe captured the second-largest market share in 2022 due to large-scale industrialization, which has boosted the demand for machining and metalworking processes.

Key Product Manufacturers to Expand Customer Base by Using Corporate Growth Strategies

Some of the top companies operating in the market have accounted for a significant market share. These firms are aiming to gain access to untapped customer bases by using corporate growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

OSG Corporation (Japan)

CJ Winter Brinkman International Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Union Tool Co. (Japan)

Fastener Industries Inc. (U.S.)

PROFIROLL TECHNOLOGIES GMBH (Germany)

Mayes and Warwick Limited (U.K.)

Tesker Manufacturing Corporation (U.S.)

Kinefac Corporation (U.S.)

Hieber & Maier GmbH (Germany) Heroslam (Spain)

Otter Tail Power announced its partnership with Landis to offer innovative metering infrastructure, software, and services to assist the firm in building a stronger and smarter grid across its three-state service area.

