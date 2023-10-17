Agriculture Films Market Size Ascends: Estimated USD 18.39 Billion By 2030, Fueled By A 6.75% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Agriculture Films market is expected to grow from USD 10.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 18.39 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Food and water are essential for survival. In the recent century, the world's population has grown by orders of magnitude, and this trend is expected to continue by 2030 and 2050. Such a vast global population will demand more food and water. As a result, the increased food production will increase the demand for films in the agriculture industry. As these agriculture films help produce crops in a limited area and thus help boost the crops' growth

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Agriculture Films market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

. In November 2020: A significant player, BASF SE, expanded their plastic additives operations in Pontecchio, Italy. The plastics additives operation will deliver a wide range of NOT solutions for the agriculture industry.

Market Growth & Trends

Agriculture films are used for modifying the temperature of the soil, limiting the growth of unwanted plants and increasing the crop output. Greenhouse farming, soil protection, and controlled farming are some of the critical applications of agriculture films. The stretchable films protect the plants in indoor and outdoor fields. The lifespan and performance of agriculture films help enhance the overall production of crops. It even reduces the overall effect of hail. These films are used primarily for preserving maize, silage and hay. Cultivators demand such agriculture films for their crop production. Agriculture films are the most efficient way to preserve the nutrients in crops. It provides water and nutrients to the roots in the proper amounts and at the correct times, ensuring that the plant grows faster. Farmers may increase yields using agriculture films while saving fertilizers, water, energy, and crop protection chemicals. Agriculture films provide a higher return on investment than other irrigation technologies and allow farmers to operate their fields more efficiently and straightforwardly. Agriculture films ensure optimal growing conditions and help create the maximum harvests possible by protecting them from harmful foreign substances and insects. Agriculture films play a role in the global agriculture industry, allowing farmers to generate more output per hectare and cubic metre of water, changing global agriculture's economics. Thus, the demand for agricultural film is increasing to ensure proper crop production.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 18.39 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.75% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030

Key Findings



. In 2022, the linear low-density polyethylene segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.02% and market revenue of USD 3.16 Billion.



The film type segment is divided into linear low-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, reclaim, EVA/EBA, polyamide, polypropylene, PVC and others. In 2022, the linear low-density polyethylene segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.02% and market revenue of USD 3.16 Billion. The most widespread type of film used for agriculture is linear low-density polyethylene. This film has various properties, such as high tensile strength, resistance to cracking and UV rays, a barrier against moisture, and suitable temperature properties.



. In 2022, greenhouse films segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.92% and market revenue of USD 4.57 Billion.



The application segment is divided into mulch films, greenhouse films, geomembrane films and silage. In 2022, greenhouse films segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.92% and market revenue of USD 4.57 Billion. Greenhouse films are generally automated and are suitable for temperature needs. Greenhouse facilities are usually curved and thus typically covered with PE films.



. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.83% and market revenue of USD 7.18 Billion.



The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.83% and market revenue of USD 7.18 Billion. The farmers generally buy agriculture films in bulk quantities and prefer to check the quality before purchasing.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Agriculture Films Market :



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Agriculture Films industry, with a market share of 39.20% and a market value of around USD 4.27 Billion in 2022. The massive growth of the agriculture industry in the countries like China and India has contributed significantly to the agriculture film market. The rise in population and growing pressure on food production capabilities enable farmers to adopt technologies to improve their output per hectare.



Key players operating in the global Agriculture Films market are :



. BASF SE

. CI Takiron

. Berry Global Inc.

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. RPC Group PLC

. Dow Inc.

. RKW Group

. Achilles Corporation

. Trioplast Industries AB

. Ab Rani Plast Oy.

. NOVAMONT SPA.

. Agripolyane

. Polifilm Group

. Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

. Coveris

. Groupe Barbier

. AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

. Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co.

. Grupo Armando Alvarez

. Britton Group Inc.

. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Agriculture Films market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Agriculture Films Market by Film Type:



. Linear Low Density Polyethylene

. Low Density Polyethylene

. High Density Polyethylene

. Reclaim

. EVA/EBA

. Polyamide

. Polypropylene

. PVC

. Others



Global Agriculture Films Market by Application:

. Mulch Films

o Black Mulch

o Transparent or Clear Mulch

o Others

. Greenhouse Films

o Low Tunnels

o Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels

o Conventional Greenhouse Film

. Geomembrane Films

. Silage

o Silage Bags

o Silage Sheet

o Silage Stretch Wrap



Global Agriculture Films Market by Distribution Channel:



. Online

. Offline



About the report:



The global Agriculture Films market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

