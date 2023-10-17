Grieg Seafood ASA: Q3 2023 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately 12 200 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 4 800

Finnmark: 1 300

British Columbia: 6 100

Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:

Rogaland: NOK 65.8

Finnmark: NOK 83.8

British Columbia: CAD 10.9

The farming cost in Rogaland was impacted by ISA related harvest and reduced survival in the quarter. Finnmark did not plan to harvest during Q3 but prioritized early harvest over biomass growth to maintain fish welfare related to Spironucleus Salmonicida. The early harvest and low harvest volume impacted the farming cost.

The complete Q3 2023 report will be released Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at 06:00 CET.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

