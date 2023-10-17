Coat Equipment Market Size [2023-2030] Worth 27.63 Billion By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coat equipment market size was valued at USD 18.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 18.78 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 27.63 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Coat Equipment Market, 2023-2030." Coat equipment refers to industrial machines and instruments that are used to apply paints and coatings onto surfaces. Many industry verticals, such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, construction, packaging, furniture, and others use coatings to protect their products from decay, rust, and corrosion. The wide-ranging applications of these machines will boost the coat equipment market growth. KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2023: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. partnered with U.K.-based Xaar, which offers drop-on-demand inkjet technologies. The partnership aimed to launch the Axalta NextJet digital painting technology for transportation applications. This technology claims to boost coating productivity and decrease labor & energy costs. It also claims to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 30%.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 27.63 billion Base Year 2022 Coat equipment Market Share in 2022 USD 18.22 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Coating Type, End-User and Region Coat equipment Market Growth Drivers Rising Product Demand from Automotive Sector to Drive Market Growth Technological Advancements in Equipment to Bolster Market Growth

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects, such as leading end-users, coating types, and prominent market players. It also sheds light on the competitive landscape, latest trends, and key developments in the market. Besides the above mentioned factors, the report covers several aspects that have boosted the market's growth in recent years.

Anest Iwata Corporation (Japan)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.)

Carlisle Companies (U.S.)

CVD Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

Graco Inc. (U.S.)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

J. Wagner GmbH (Germany)

Miba AG (Austria)

Nordson Corporation (U.S.) OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland)

Growing Product Demand from Automotive Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Electric vehicles (EVs) are considered the major users of surface coating equipment. Coatings play a crucial role in protecting the EV platforms and their components from rust and damage. The diverse range of paints and coatings can assist customers in enhancing the overall aesthetics of their EVs. Governments are also introducing attractive programs and subsidies to accelerate the production of EVs, aiding in achieving their carbon neutrality goals, which will further boost market growth.

However, the rising presence of low-cost substitutes may restrict the coat equipment market share.

Dominance of Powder Coating Equipment Fueled by Superior Product Protection and Versatility

Based on coating type, the market is segmented into powder coating equipment, liquid coating equipment, and specialty coating equipment. The powder coating equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the coat equipment market share. This type of coating offers effective protection for products with properties such as abrasion and corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and de-icing.

Automotive Industry Takes the Lead in Powder Coating Equipment Adoption

Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, medical, building & construction, aerospace, and others. The automotive segment is dominating the market due to the increasing production of electric vehicles and related products, as well as the rising demand for powder coatings in the EV sector.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Growing Construction & Infrastructure Sector

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market, given the notable annual expansion in the region's construction and infrastructure sector. Moreover, vehicle production is high due to the rising disposable income of the regional population. These factors will enhance the adoption of coating equipment.

North America is also expected to experience considerable growth in the coat equipment industry. The growth is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, the presence of key market players, and increased purchasing power.

Key Players to Formulate Corporate Growth Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

The market boasts a significant presence of key players, including Carlisle Companies, IHI Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nordson Corporation, and CVD Equipment Corporation. These companies are implementing various growth strategies such as partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and gain a strong competitive edge.

Quick Buy - Coat Equipment Market Research Report:

