Inflation Rate Fell To 5.3 Percent In September In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 5.3 percent in September, down from 5.4 percent in August, Istat on Monday, confirming the preliminary estimate it gave at the end of last month, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said the slowdown of the annual inflation rate was mainly due to lower rises in the prices of unprocessed food, down from 9.2 percent to 7.7percent and of processed food including alcohol, down from 10.0 percent to 8.9 percent.

Istat said its consumer-price index was up 0.2 percent in month-on-month terms.