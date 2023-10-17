Controversial Texas Minister Kenyon Glover Under Fire for Misconduct Online and Offline

(MENAFN- JeviHUT) A new report released Wednesday, Oct. 11, by The Texas Mail highlighted some of the controversies facing spiritual leader Kenyon Glover. The Dallas based minister has come under fire for sexual assault accusations steaming from an alleged violent incident that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Law enforcement confirmed that Glover has been cooperative with police in Caddo Parish. It is unclear whether or not the Texan has secured an attorney to represent him.



Meanwhile, a Caddo Parish Judge has summoned Glover to court for a restraining order. According to The Texas Mail who obtained a copy of the court records, Glover is the subject of a Louisiana protective order. The report states Glover is barred from stalking, harassing, following, or interfering with the woman who has levied sexual assault claims against him. The public figure is also prohibited from committing any further acts of abuse, threats of abuse or sexual assault, per the record.



The scathing report released by The Texas Mail shows that Glover, the founder of Faithful & Focused Ministries, is caught up doing very unholy things. The paper reports that in doing research, they found that Glover has no valid business entities in the state.



According to the author of the publication, the paper confirmed that Glover holds no financial or tax records with the Texas Secretary of State nor the Texas Comptroller’s Office. They also found little else to support Glover’s claim for the collection of businesses that he is said to own.



The Texas Mail stated that Glover has been the subject of online controversy stemming from provocative images deemed inappropriate, seeming more suitable for a model, than a minister. Glover previously sparked controversy for posting controversial images of himself onto social media sites reportedly rattling conservative viewers, the paper found.



Glover, to date, according to the report, has repeatedly defended his ability to seemingly post whatever he desires, no matter how controversial. The report concluded that the minister has based his justification around the belief that because he portrays other roles not connected with religious or spiritual matters, it warrants his half nudity online. Glover’s other roles include modeling, and another persona as a fitness guru.



The outlet uncovered that Glover lives and works in Dallas County. According to the paper, Dallas County law enforcement would enforce the protective order in the event of a violation.



Since the sexual assault allegations surfaced, Glover has not made any public statements regarding the case or the judge’s ruling against him. The report found those close to the clergy official have remained tight-lipped about his legal battle and refused to say anything about the controversy.



Glover has, however, continued to post content onto social media still claiming to be “God’s Soldier.”



Read the full article The Texas Mail



