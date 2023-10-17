(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 16, 2023 5:03 am - Conserve Water and Stay Green: The Dual Benefits of Synthetic Lawns in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW – 05 October, 2023 – In the face of Australia's shifting water levels and recurrent droughts, Sydney homeowners and those in adjacent regions are searching for inventive methods to preserve green landscapes without taxing our invaluable water reserves. Answering this call is Stonedge Gardens, a leader in the realm of landscaping in Sydney, accentuating the twin virtues of water conservation and lush, green aesthetics via its top-tier synthetic lawns.

The challenges of Australia's distinctive climate, marked by blazing summers and scant rainfall, frequently place property owners in a dilemma. Do they conserve water or maintain a captivating backyard? Stonedge Gardens emerges as the harmonising solution, enabling homeowners to meet both goals seamlessly.

"When we install synthetic grass in Sydney, it isn't merely a visual delight. It embodies a broader commitment to eco-conscious living," says Rick Goncalves, Managing Director of Stonedge Gardens. "Recognising the pride Australians harbour for their domestic landscapes, our product empowers them to revel in a perpetually green backyard while making pivotal strides in water conservation."

Navigating NSW's prevailing water restrictions and nurturing a vibrant natural lawn has become a daunting, resource-heavy endeavour. Stonedge Gardens's synthetic alternatives replicate the allure and tactile sensation of organic grass but absolve homeowners from the obligations of constant watering and mowing. Additionally, these lawns eclipse their natural counterparts by nullifying the need for maintenance routines such as weeding or fertilising, presenting a twofold boon of visual allure and hassle-free upkeep.

From a financial standpoint, homeowners stand to reap considerable savings on water expenditure and gardening equipment over time. On the ecological front, choosing an artificial grass installation ushers in an era of responsible gardening, negating the employment of pesticides or herbicides, thereby ensuring soils remain uncontaminated by harmful chemicals.

Now is the time to transform backyards. "We've always been responsive to queries from Sydney's residents, crafting solutions that combine visual charm and environmental stewardship," Goncalves elaborates.

With Stonedge Gardens at the forefront of this green revolution, Australian gardening's horizon gleams with promise – one that's verdant yet sustainable. Property owners warmly welcome a future adorned with sustainable, lively synthetic indoor or outdoor spaces.

Homeowners curious about this transformative journey are invited to enquire or request a quote. Let us collectively envision a greener, more sustainable Australian landscape.

About Stonedge Gardens

Stonedge Gardens has earned a reputation as one of Sydney's leading artificial grass suppliers. This reputation is based on providing high quality Australian-made products, personal service to every client, and the highest quality installation on every project, all at a reasonable price.

