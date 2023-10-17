Revolutionizing Protection And Style: Introducing EST Tint & Film

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 16, 2023 7:31 am - Lake Park, Florida, United States: Unveiling the Future of Vehicle Detailing!

How car aficionados and regular drivers safeguard and beautify their automobiles is about to undergo a revolution thanks to EST Tint & Film, the newest advancement in vehicle detailing services. The brand is ready to conquer the market while protecting both automobiles and their occupants with a broad selection of products, including Window Tint, Paint Film, and Paint Protection. It seeks to solidify its position as the top option for automobile detailing in the US market as an up-and-coming participant in the market. The brand is unique because it uses cutting-edge technology to protect cars from the weather while radiating flair. Their goal is to provide consumers with elite detailing services that improve appearance and support longevity and safety.

The EST Tint & Film motto, "Protect, Enhance, Dominate," is potent. This expresses the brand's dedication to offering first-rate services and raising the standard of driving enjoyment. In order to protect both people and interior materials, their window tinting service uses Ceramic Particle (Nano Ceramic) technology to block dangerous UV rays. Their Paint Protection product, which includes a self-healing paint layer that repels pebbles, sand, and scratches and maintains a vehicle's immaculate appearance, furthers their dedication to safety. Their Paint Protection advances innovation with a flexible strategy. This approach, which provides four layers of security, serves as a safety net and enables customizable aesthetics.

Ngenco, a cutting-edge paint protection spray from EST Tint & Film, offers an invisible, long-lasting, and secure way to shield any area of a car. The adaptability of this solution enables momentary color changes and defends against various hazards, such as stone chips, scratches, UV fading, bird lime etching, and more. They collaborate with market pioneer XPEL to provide the best high-performance window tinting. Their window tint, which uses Nano-Ceramic technology, improves privacy and beauty and offers SPF 1,000 protection from dangerous UV rays. Customers can change the color of their car without harming the original paint by removing the film at any time.

EST Tint & Film envisions a future where vehicles seamlessly combine protection and style. As a visionary player in the car detailing industry, they are dedicated to providing exceptional services in Window Tint, Paint Film, and Paint Protection. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, they aim to dominate the market while safeguarding vehicles and enhancing driving experiences.