American Momentum Bank Enters Washington, D.C., Market With Key SBA Lending Hire

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 16, 2023 8:30 am - Banking veteran Maria Randall joins as vice president, SBA business development officer III, as the bank's SBA Lending Division continues national expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. - American Momentum Bank is entering the Washington, D.C., market by hiring experienced SBA lending professional Maria Randall to serve as vice president, SBA business development officer III. The hire comes as the community bank continues the national expansion of its Tampa, Fla.-based SBA Lending Division.

Randall will serve clients nationally, with a focus on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S.

“We're excited to have Maria join us in the Maryland/D.C. area as we continue to grow and improve our team nationally,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president and managing director of SBA lending for American Momentum Bank.“Her experience and knowledge of the SBA program provides significant strength to our plan to assist small business owners across the Mid-Atlantic region. Maria is a great fit for us, and I look forward to a long-term business relationship.”

Texas-chartered American Momentum Bank – which is a designated“SBA Preferred Lender,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – announced the national expansion of its SBA Lending Division in May 2022.

Prior to joining American Momentum Bank, Randall served as vice president – SBA lending for First Business Bank. She has spent more than 25 years in the commercial banking industry, including 17 years as an SBA lending specialist.

In her new role with American Momentum, Randall will be responsible for sourcing well-qualified SBA 7(a) loan opportunities. She will focus on building relationships with business owners, as well as referral sources, such as business brokers, loan brokers, commercial bankers, CPAs, attorneys and commercial real estate professionals.

“An aspect of American Momentum that was very appealing to me is the speed and efficiency of their SBA loan process,” Randall said.“One thing I've learned over many years as a lender is that small business owners typically don't have a lot of time to spare when they need access to capital. The sooner a lender can determine if the SBA loan program is a viable option to meet the business's borrowing needs – or whether another option would be more appropriate – the better off everyone is. I know the small business owners whom I assist at American Momentum will definitely appreciate that.”

Randall is a graduate of Vassar College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in economics and computer science. She is a graduate of Leadership Prince George's, in Maryland, a former chair of the Alexandria (Virginia) Chamber of Commerce Small Business Roundtable, a member of the National Association of Realtors and U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce, and has served on the board of a number of Washington, D.C., area organizations.



About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.