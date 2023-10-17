Brie Tulp Recognized As Business Observer 40 Under 40 Honoree

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 16, 2023 10:26 am - Brie Tulp, RPA, sales associate at Ian Black Real Estate in Sarasota, has been named a 2023 Business Observer 40 Under 40 honoree.

– Brie Tulp, RPA®, sales associate at Ian Black Real Estate in Sarasota, has been named a 2023 Business Observer 40 Under 40 honoree. Tulp, 34, joined the boutique commercial real estate firm in 2021 and since then has been involved in more than 80 transactions totaling over $81 million.

Each year, the Business Observer honors and celebrates up and comers through its 40 Under 40 Awards. The awards recognize the brightest minds, boldest executives and best entrepreneurs in the region – spanning from Pasco county south to Lee and Collier counties. The Business Observer is a weekly business newspaper with comprehensive coverage of the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“Brie has emerged as a standout figure in the commercial real estate industry, making her mark as a rising star at Ian Black Real Estate,” said Ian Black, partner at Ian Black Real Estate.“She consistently brings a new level of service to her roles, elevating procedures and setting high standards of excellence. Moreover, her exceptional interpersonal skills allow her to foster and maintain excellent relationships with tenants and vendors, enhancing client satisfaction and cultivating a positive reputation for the firm.”

Prior to joining Ian Black Real Estate, Tulp worked for SL Green Realty Corp, the largest office landlord and fully integrated REIT in Manhattan. During her tenure with the company, she played a pivotal role in evaluating investment opportunities, encompassing various aspects such as asset repositioning, base-building efficiencies, direct acquisitions, structured finance and dispositions for mixed-use properties.

While at SL Green Realty Corp, Tulp had a hand in the approval and acceptance of liability for approximately 50 million square feet of redevelopment, development, repositioning and conversion opportunities, as well as roughly $3 billion in acquisition targets.

“It's an honor to be included in the Business Observer's 2023 class of 40 under 40 honorees,” said Tulp.“These past few years in Sarasota have been a pivotal time in both my career and personal life. I look forward to seeing what the future holds, and most importantly, I'm very eager to find my next big deal.”

Tulp holds a Real Property Administrator (RPA®) designation and is a founding board member of the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network in Sarasota/Manatee and is a member associate of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). She is also a graduate of the Leadership Sarasota program.

Tulp works alongside Ian Black Real Estate partner Nick Devito II, SIOR, and specializes in office and industrial properties. She and the other honorees were recognized during an awards reception on Oct. 12 at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch.

About Ian Black Real Estate

