Smartbear Named A Visionary By Gartner In The 2023 Magic Quadrant For API Management

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – Oct. 16, 2023 – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for API Management, and we see our positioning as validation of our federated API gateway strategy,” said Brian Downey, SVP, Product at SmartBear.“The evolving landscape of APIs is reshaping software development, and API technologies are pivotal for organizations seeking developer-friendly solutions to stay competitive. SmartBear's commitment to delivering developer visibility while enhancing API experiences has made us a frontrunner in innovation. Our comprehensive approach to API management is enabling development teams to navigate this challenging landscape with confidence and efficiency."

In 2023, SmartBear continued to expand its API product portfolio through strategic acquisitions as well as innovative enhancements to its popular solutions used by millions of developers, testers, and software engineers worldwide.

The company introduced two API-first solutions, including SwaggerHub Explore for API exploratory testing which has quickly gained nearly 25,000 users, as well as SwaggerHub Portal, the API portal that provides consumers with comprehensive resources for easy implementation. SmartBear's API portfolio also includes the popular design and development tool, SwaggerHub; ReadyAPI for API testing, security, performance testing, and virtualization; PactFlow for contract testing of APIs and microservices; and AlertSite for monitoring.

These investments continue to expand SmartBear's position in the API industry, including the company's acquisition of Stoplight, announced in August, which has elevated its governance story as SmartBear aims to deliver complete visibility across the software development lifecycle. Providing a unified platform to customers, SmartBear plans to integrate Stoplight's features into its API development platform in the first half of 2024.

Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in fast-growing markets: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players, and Challengers.

Published in July, SmartBear is also mentioned in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for APIs, 2023.

disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research

publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with

the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the

opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of

fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research,

including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant & Hype Cycle are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

