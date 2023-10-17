Miss Diva Supranational Winner Shefali Sood Invited By Sandeep Marwah To Visit AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Renowned model and India Diva Supranational winner, Shefali Sood, graced Marwah Studios at Noida Film City with her presence in an exclusive visit. The occasion was marked by her keen appreciation of the extensive educational and training facilities available to students at Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT).



During her visit, Shefali Sood was deeply impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and resources provided to students at Marwah Studios and AAFT. The studios' dedication to fostering growth and development in the realm of film and television education left a lasting impression on the esteemed guest.



One significant highlight of the visit was the unveiling of the poster commemorating thirty years of the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Shefali Sood, an epitome of talent and grace, was honored to release this special poster, marking a milestone in the institute's journey of excellence.



In recognition of Shefali Sood's remarkable achievements and her contribution to the world of entertainment, Sandeep Marwah, the prominent figure and President of AAFT, extended an esteemed gesture. He presented her with a life membership of the International Women's Film Forum of AAFT. This gesture not only acknowledges her accomplishments but also reinforces the institute's commitment to empowering and honoring remarkable women in the film industry.



The visit of Miss Diva Supranational Winner Shefali Sood to AAFT was a meaningful event, further strengthening the institute's vision of imparting top-notch education and providing a platform for aspiring talents in the field of film and television.





