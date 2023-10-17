Marwah Studios Commemorates World Standards Day:“Protecting The Planet With Standards”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – October 15, 2023 – Marwah Studios, a prominent institution in the field of media and entertainment, proudly celebrated World Standards Day on October 14, 2023, acknowledging the critical role of standardization in global development. The day underscores the significance of voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards, meticulously crafted by experts worldwide.



World Standards Day, observed annually on October 14, honors the collective efforts of thousands of experts who contribute to the development of these standards. The theme for the 2020 World Standards Day,“Protecting the Planet with Standards,” is particularly relevant, emphasizing the urgent need to mitigate climate change and preserve the environment.



Sandeep Marwah, Chairman of the Media and Entertainment Committee with the Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, highlighted the pivotal role of established standards. He emphasized how these standards, formed through mutual agreements within the framework of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have propelled industrial revolution and continue to drive technological advancements across various sectors, from automotive to telecommunications.



“The standards we adhere to not only influence industrial progress but play a crucial role in addressing the pressing environmental concerns of our time,” stated Mr. Sandeep Marwah.“Through responsible use of limited resources and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, we can collectively safeguard our planet. World Standards Day serves as a reminder of the tireless dedication of experts worldwide in shaping a sustainable and innovative future for all.”



The collaborative efforts of organizations, industries, and experts in shaping these international standards are pivotal to progress. World Standards Day celebrates their dedication and contributions, which have had a profound impact on global economies and societies.



Marwah Studios remains committed to upholding and advocating for these vital standards, working towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced world.



