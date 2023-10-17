SWISS Cancels Flights To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) An extension of the conflict cannot be ruled out, and the airline is determined not to jeopardise the safety of its passengers and crews.

+ Conflicts: Should neutral Switzerland be more proactive?

The suspension of flights is valid in any case until 28 October, pending a reassessment of the situation. Four flights from Zurich have been cancelled, on 17, 19, 24 and 26 October. Tickets will be refunded in full.