Ukraine And Digital Payments Add Up To Record Year For Swiss Donations

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A report by the same source said donations for Ukraine largely contributed to the annual record, accounting for CHF418 million,. Donations for international aid abroad have increased by 30%, while those for social and health aid in Switzerland have stagnated.

Digital donations popular



Digital donations, in particular via the Twint payment application, are very popular, according to Zewo, a standard setter for Swiss charities. Since 2019, the amounts donated via these payment methods have risen from CHF22 million to CHF117 million. The volume of transactions is also multiplied by each quarter.

Donations from private households exceeded the long-term linear growth trend even more than Covid donations over the previous two years.

A total of 7 francs out of 10 from donors in German-speaking Switzerland came from private households, compared with 6 francs out of 10 in French-speaking Switzerland.

Quality label



Of the 2.5 billion francs in donations received by aid organisations in 2022, 1.51 billion went to organisations with the Zewo quality label. Thirty-five of the 50 largest organisations that collected donations in 2022 carry this label.

The Zewo Foundation is the service of Swiss certification for the organisation of public use that collects donations. Swissfundraising is part of the professional organisation of fund collectors in Switzerland.