All Houses In Kherson Connected To Water Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, all the houses that were left without water as a result of an enemy attack on one of the infrastructure facilities on October 15 were connected to water supply.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of this hour, power engineers have restored electricity at the central heating station, and water utility workers have powered the pumping units. All houses have been connected to the water supply. The repair work is complete!" the post reads.

Mrochko recalled that on October 15, at about 10:00 a.m., enemy aircraft dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson. As a result of this terrorist attack by the Russian army, one of the infrastructure facilities was damaged. For some time, the city was completely de-energized, and many areas lost internet, communication, and water.

As reported, the day before, repair crews managed to restore electricity and water supply in almost all of Kherson.