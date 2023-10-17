Yermak, FM Of Malta Discuss Deepening Ukraine's Cooperation With Global South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed the need to create an effective platform for deepening Ukraine's dialogue with the Global South countries with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta Ian Borg.

“Yermak briefed the Minister on the current security situation and Ukraine's preparations for the winter period, in particular, the need to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure facilities from Russian terrorist attacks,” the President's Office informs .

The Head of the President's Office also touched upon the preparations to hold the third meeting at the level of national security advisors and diplomatic advisors in the nearest future, which will focus on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organization of the Global Peace Summit.

He commended the participation of the Ambassador of Malta in regular thematic meetings at the ambassadorial level dedicated to specific points of the Peace Formula.

The parties also discussed the importance of cooperation in the context of expanding the circle of countries that support the Peace Formula by including the states of the Global South.

"Malta, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, focuses on the issues that are part of the Peace Formula: security, resilience and solidarity. We also need to develop an effective platform for deepening the dialogue with the countries of the Global South, and Malta's role is very important for us," Yermak emphasized.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue and enhance coordination on the issues raised during the conversation.

As reported, despite its constitutional neutrality, Malta called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.