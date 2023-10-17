Army Of Drones' Operators Destroy 428 Enemy Equipment Units In A Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the strike units provided by the Army of Drones project hit 428 enemy equipment units, including 75 tanks.

"An absolute record by the Army of Drones: the fighters hit 428 units of Russian equipment in a week," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram .

According to Fedorov, during the Russian offensive on Avdiivka, drones proved to be very effective in defense and destruction of equipment.

In particular, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy or damage 101 Russian guns, 88 armored combat vehicles, 75 tanks, 52 self-propelled guns, 77 units of special vehicles and other equipment.

