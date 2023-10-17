Teachmecode Institute Makes Waves At Educational Fairs And Invites You To Join The Devslam Experience

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 16th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , TeachMeCode Institute , a pioneering institution that takes pride in shaping the future of technology education, is thrilled to announce its recent triumphant appearances at prestigious educational fairs across the United Arab Emirates. The institute's commitment to providing top-notch education in the fields of front-end and back-end development, UI/UX design, and blockchain fundamentals has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from young, aspiring minds.







Throughout the month of October, TeachMeCode Institute has captivated the attention of students, parents, and educators at prominent events, including the Najah Expo , UAE Education Fair Abu Dhabi, and UAE Education Fair Dubai . The institute's innovative approach to coding and IT education, combined with its cutting-edge facilities, has imprinted a lasting impression on visitors seeking to embark on a journey in the digital world.

Next on their agenda, TeachMeCode Institute is all set to make a remarkable impact at Global DevSlam , a key event taking place at Gitex from the 16th to the 20th of October. Here, the institute is going above and beyond by creating a replica of its state-of-the-art classrooms, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the inspiring environment where coding and IT talent flourishes.

But that's not all – TeachMeCode Institute is delighted to announce that it will be offering FREE scholarships to some fortunate visitors during the event. This is a unique opportunity for individuals who are passionate about coding and eager to pursue a promising career in the tech industry.

Mr. Alexandru Cocindau, the esteemed founder of TeachMeCode Institute, will be gracing the occasion with his presence. He will share his profound insights into the coding and IT talent landscape during a thought-provoking speech that promises to be enlightening and inspirational.

“At TeachMeCode Institute, our mission is to empower the next generation of tech leaders. We believe in providing not only top-tier education but also a nurturing environment where innovation and creativity thrive. We are excited to meet aspiring developers, designers, and blockchain enthusiasts at Global DevSlam, and we invite you to join us on this incredible journey,” said Mr. Cocindau.

Visit TeachMeCode Institute's booth at Global DevSlam to witness the future of technology education firsthand, explore their immersive learning environment, and discover the opportunities waiting for you. Don't miss the chance to win a scholarship that could kickstart your career in the world of coding and IT.

Media Contact:

Hosam Bardawil

Chief Marketing Officer

TeachMeCode Institute

(+971) 56 361 9961

About TeachMeCode Institute:

TeachMeCode Institute is a state-of-the-art coding institute that offers cutting-edge courses in front-end and back-end development, UI/UX design, and blockchain fundamentals. With a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation, the institute provides students with an environment where they can thrive and grow, in addition to linking them with employers to kickstart their coding careers. Learn more about them at: teachmecode