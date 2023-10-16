Dubai To Deploy AI-Powered Cars To Monitor Delivery Riders

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 8:40 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will soon roll out AI-powered patrol vehicles to monitor delivery riders across the city to ensure adherence to road safety.

Initially, five roving cars – each equipped with six smart cameras that offer a 360-degree view of the road – will be deployed next year to monitor over 45,000 delivery riders across Dubai daily.

This was revealed by Essa AlAmiri, RTA director of licensing activities, when he spoke to Khaleej Times at Gitex Global on Monday.

With high-definition cameras, the smart patrols can easily identify delivery riders who are not wearing proper uniform or protective gear. They can also find motorcycles that are running on the left-most lane (reserved for fast cars) or sharing lanes with other riders, or are parked in prohibited areas and in between vehicles.

Motorcycles with no reflector strips or those with pillion riders or passengers at the back will also be marked and meted with fines. Any damage to the delivery box or the reflector strips will likewise be monitored.

Increased inspection

AlAmiri noted that the smart patrol will help increase daily inspections by five times, and shorten inspection time from seven minutes to one minute. This is because the smart camera will not require RTA inspectors to physically check the delivery riders. The information gathered by smart patrols will be sent to the RTA monitoring centre for verification and any violation will be automatically conveyed to the delivery company.

AlAmiri also pointed out that the smart patrol will not only be used to collect data, monitor and record the behaviour of delivery riders, but also to create a traffic load heat map for a holistic visualisation of traffic situation at any given time on Dubai roads.

“Ultimately, this will result in improved performance of delivery riders, and accordingly improve the services offered to their customers in Dubai. It will definitely enhance the daily delivery operations in the emirate,” he added.

