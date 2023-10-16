Daily Horoscope For October 17, 2023: Read Astrological Predictions For All Sun Signs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your parents will feel proud of you as you've finally bagged a job that you dreamed of. They have seen the hardships you were going through and how much effort you've put in to finally be where you are right now. Don't be disappointed if your companion doesn't reciprocate your feelings. Think of how you can tell them about your needs and wants without causing an argument. They should know what you want from a relationship so that they can fulfil your expectations. Students might be feeling dejected because of their performance in academics. Instead of lowering their morale, they should take small steps to boost their performance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) : It's time for you to take a step back right now and consider how your recent choices have impacted your path. If you have taken a route due to pressure, then before going any further, reconsider your decisions. You need to exercise greater discipline in your life and be more self-aware of your activities. When investing in something, make sensible judgments because it can end up being a valuable asset for you. It is essential to get guidance before taking any financial risks. College-going students might get along with someone with a great sense of humour. They will be drawn towards them, but things should be taken slowly.

Gemini (May 21-June 21) : In pursuing perfection, you're trying to take up a lot on your plate. This might not benefit you as you'll feel overworked and overwhelmed. Take a break and take things slowly. Today is the perfect day to organise some family activities. Plan out some games like all, but show competitiveness in a healthy way. You can also visit a park or a museum with your kids. Approach your loved ones for advice if you have trouble finding a companion. Dating might not be an option if you want to seek long-term commitment.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): If you have been feeling restless, detoxifying now can help you return with vigour. Put more emphasis on maintaining a healthy diet by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables. Reduce your consumption of alcoholic and caffeinated beverages. Today is your chance to make your friend's life a little better. Simply keep your heart open and be there for them when they need you. It won't be difficult as they will only need a sympathetic ear. Even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference in the life of someone who needs a friend. Your financial situation is finally going to show significant improvement today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): As a manager, you've been leading for far too long at your workplace. It's time to start dividing work amongst your employees. Brief them about the projects instead of doing them on your own. They will put in the required effort, so don't worry about everything. You could decide to go on an impromptu excursion with your friends. It might not be that far, but the goal is to have a great time, which you will undoubtedly do. Embrace the sentiments of love and joy by spending time with your significant other. You both need each other's time as work pressure is keeping you distanced from them.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) : You have friends who hold influential positions and can help you build the connections you need. Whether you desire to broaden your social or professional network, call them up. They won't think you're using them. In fact, they will be happy to assist you in achieving your objectives. Students' diligence and effort will be rewarded if they have given an important exam today. They should keep focussing on their goals if they want to achieve favourable outcomes in future. It might not be the greatest day today to take things further in your relationship. Know what your priorities are at first and then take things ahead.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Transfer some of the positive energy that is currently flowing through you to others. Show your crazy side, play some pranks and crack a few jokes to entertain people around you. This can help you transform an otherwise dull day into one that is packed with adventure and excitement. If you let all of your charm out, especially if you're in a new relationship, you will see a positive impact. Your superiors are likely to give you some insightful job advice today. If you pay attention to it, it can have very favourable effects on your future. So, instead of ignoring their suggestions, follow them to get on the right path.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): If you have started a new venture, imagine the future prospects of what may go wrong and then start trying to fix it. Prevention is better than cure, so if you spot any potential problems, just be ready to solve them before they arise. Keeping backup plans will eliminate your stress. You might feel fine health-wise, but making tiny lifestyle adjustments and adopting a well-rounded routine can make it even better. A little difference between you and your loved one will be put aside today. It had been on hold for a while, but now that you are face to face, you might wish to let go of the past.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your friends will entrust you with the responsibility to plan an adventurous trip. Any suggestion you make today, no matter how bizarre or unusual it may sound, will be enthusiastically accepted. Your coworkers adore the creative ideas that your imagination generates. They will expect you to come up with a solution regarding a significant project. Just be careful not to put too much pressure on yourself to think of every possible solution or suggestion. Tread carefully when managing your financial budget. Impulsive purchasing might get in the way of your financial goals. If you feel a little uneasy today, consult your family doctor.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): A significant choice needs to be made today. It affects both you and your partner's future, so make an informed decision. Making this decision could help to safeguard the future of your family. One of your coworkers will be leaving the company, and your boss will entrust you with the responsibility to find a fit for the position. You can talk to your friends to fill in, as they might be the perfect fit for your company. Your help will come back to you when you need it the most. It is best to stay away from greasy foods since some individuals may experience minor health issues.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) : Today, you'll get to know a lot about how your colleagues pretend to be who they truly are. They might start showing their true colours, which will be horrifying for you. You can't avoid them totally, but you can distance yourself a little. You need to look at your circumstances realistically, especially on the financial front. Spending extravagantly may be enjoyable, but you need to realise that it is placing unnecessary strain on your family's finances. Your partner will show some concerns, which could lead to a detailed discussion. Don't second-guess yourself; just let it all out. They will be a great support to you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) : Your degrading mental health has started to show effects on your relationships. Being too worried about your present and where you are today will affect you badly. Push yourself out of the self-analysing critical thoughts if you want to feel better. It takes time to settle, so don't be too hard on yourself; things will start to fall into place soon. If you are having negative thoughts lately regarding life, resort to meditation or introspection to achieve your peace of mind. There's no harm in seeking solace when nothing feels right. The most essential thing is to take a break from your routine if every minor thing is stressing you.

