Governor Of Herat Visits UAE Field Hospital In Afghanistan

KABUL, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Governor of Herat Province, Noor Mohammad Islamjar, has visited the UAE field hospital to check on the people affected by the

earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan recently.

The medical teams at the hospital continue to provide surgical services to save the lives of the injured. The hospital, which was opened by the Ministry of Defense last Saturday, is providing the

earthquake victims with the necessary healthcare services.



The medical teams are coordinating with nearby hospitals to transfer some cases and provide the necessary blood units when necessary, medical supplies, and surgeons to assist them in providing the necessary healthcare services.

The UAE relief assistance is part of the country's humanitarian role in helping those affected and displaced around the world, providing them with assistance, and responding to urgent humanitarian issues.