Du, Dubai Municipality Unveil 'Digital Revolution' In Parks During GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) - du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a collaboration with Dubai Municipality to transform the parks and recreation sector. The special show during GITEX Global 2023 on the du booth will introduce innovative solutions for ticketless entry, seamless identity management, improve worker satisfaction, tech skills, and sustainability in public parks.

The highlight of the show is an ICT digital platform designed exclusively for entities involved in recreation and wellness, with Dubai Municipality leading the way. This pioneering platform aims to enrich park experiences by providing ticketless entry, streamlining identity management processes, and offering a user experience that is seamless and convenient for park visitors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "Our collaboration with du comes in line with the municipality's directions in developing its future projects in partnership with the private sector and is a significant step toward transforming the parks and recreation sector. The ticketless entry and seamless identity management system will not only elevate the visitor experience, but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Dubai as a world-class tourist destination."

The show emphasises the significance of worker satisfaction and the development of tech skills within the park industry. By leveraging technology and providing digital tools, du strives to boost productivity, create a positive work environment, and ultimately enhance the park experience for visitors.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Municipality and unveil the future of parks at GITEX 2023. Through our partnership, we aim to eliminate the need for physical tickets, and create a cutting-edge identity management system that will redefine the way people access and enjoy public parks. This showcase reinforces our commitment to technological innovation and our dedication to improving the well-being of the community."

Sustainability lies at the heart of du's showcase at GITEX Global 2023 which highlights how integrating sustainable solutions and technology will help to minimise the environmental impact of park operations and improve the well-being of both the community and the environment.

