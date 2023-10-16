UAE Team ADQ Gears Up For Ultimate Cycling Experience At Abu Dhabi Boot Camp

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) -- UAE Team ADQ will commence its second annual Abu Dhabi Boot Camp from 19th to 24th October. The week-long camp will see the entire team of 16 riders arrive in Abu Dhabi for a busy program, underscoring UAE Team ADQ's commitment to fostering a vibrant cycling ecosystem in the UAE.

The annual Abu Dhabi boot camp offers a unique blend of training for the riders, cultural immersion, and community events. Over the course of six days, UAE Team ADQ's 16 riders and sports management team will engage in various training sessions, immersing themselves in the traditional cycling landscapes of Abu Dhabi.

A highlight of the boot camp is the morning meet and greet event on 21st October from 6.45 a.m. to 11 a.m., inviting all women interested in cycling in the UAE to join UAE Team ADQ pro-riders on the iconic Al Wathba cycle track. This event emphasizes inclusion and encourages women of all cycling levels to participate and connect with the cycling community.

Additionally, the team will host a mixed community ride with UAE Team Emirates on Hudayriyat Island on 23rd October, promoting collaboration among cycling enthusiasts and reinforcing the sense of community within the sport.

On Friday, 20th October, UAE Team ADQ will organise a panel discussion with the local cycling ecosystem. The panel will delve into the shifts and dynamics of the women's cycling industry, the development of Emirati riders, and the collaborative efforts needed to empower more Emirati women to pursue cycling as a career.

Maria Camila Garcia, CEO of UAE Team ADQ, said, "Our annual Abu Dhabi boot camp is a true highlight for the team and something we all look forward to after a strong and gruelling season. Our riders will arrive in Abu Dhabi to help nurture a cycling community and inspire the next generation of riders. The Abu Dhabi boot camp encapsulates our ethos of unity, collaboration, and determination as we support the establishment of a transformative cycling landscape in the UAE."

UAE Team ADQ has added three exceptional riders for the upcoming season, and they are Karlijn Swinkels, Tereza Neumanova, and Dominika Włodarczyk. In addition, UAE Team ADQ welcomed Cherie Pridham as the Head of Sports for the women's World Tour team. These additions underscore the team's dedication to cultivating talent and building a world-class competitive roster, ensuring a balance between experience and ambition. UAE Team ADQ's commitment to providing mentorship and holistic development approaches is evident in its creation of the UAE Development Team, a platform to nurture emerging cycling talent.

In the midst of UAE Team ADQ's rigorous training and community engagement at the Abu Dhabi boot camp, the team celebrates the outstanding performance of Safiya Alsayegh at the Hangzhou 2023 Summer Asian Games and Chiara Consonni's win at the Tour of Chongming Island. Safiya's remarkable finish amongst the top 20 riders in the Women's Elite Road Race showcases her growth and determination as a UAE Team ADQ athlete, and Chiara's resounding success marks the fourteenth victory of the season for the UAE Team ADQ women.

As UAE Team ADQ gears up for the UCI World Tour 2024 races and events, the boot camp serves as a pivotal moment, fortifying the team's spirit and determination for the exciting season ahead.

