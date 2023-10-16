Dubai: From Football With Robots To Electronic Waste Art 7 Unique Innovations At Gitex Global

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence, robotics and cool gadgets took centre-stage at the 2023 Gitex that kicked off in Dubai on Monday. This year marks the 43rd edition of the event and features more than 6,000 exhibitors from across the globe.

First launched in 1981, Gitex brings together some of the best innovations across the globe under one roof in Dubai. It is also the platform for several government entities to launch futuristic services and innovative technologies

Here are the 7 unique things that caught our eye on Day 1 of the exhibition:

1. Luxury Marine Patrol: The Dubai Police showcased its luxurious marine patrol that is designed to respond to marine incidents swiftly and provide emergency rescue operations. With a top speed of 45 knots per hour, the vehicle can accommodate two passengers

2. Football with Bots: Fancy playing a round of football with robots? Then head to the Digitial Cities section at Gitex. There, visitors have a chance to face off with two players and a goalkeeper- all robots- within a closed enclosure.

3. Farm Bot: Ever seen a robot that could plant a seed? This robotic arm aims to offer accuracy in the process of planting, nurturing and harvesting crops as it can measure exactly how much water and nutrients is required for a plant. A working prototype, Farm Bot promises an era of high-tech agriculture.

4. Electronic Waste Art: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is exhibiting an electronic waste art piece featuring Burj Khalifa created by Turkish visual artist Deniz Sağdıç. It is made entirely of HPE electronic circuit board parts and aims to raise awareness among visitors about the environmental impact of the technology industry.

5. Swissmile: Powered by 16 motors and cameras all around, the Swissmile is a versatile robot that can control and change the shape of its legs with a motor. According to its makers, it can be used for last-mile deliveries and surveillance.

6. Du Robot Arm: At the DU Business Stand, the future of factories is imagined, and this robotic arm is designed to package goods into boxes. It will increase accuracy and reduce the time taken in production.

7. Futuristic Mercedes: At the e& stand, this futuristic Mercedes car is an idea based on cars of the 1960s. Fully electric, it draws inspiration from the movie Back to the Future and imagines what sports cars could look like in the future.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: 6 AI-powered innovations that will make life easier for residents

Watch: Dubai's RTA smart gates where your face is your nol card, revealed

Dubai to deploy AI-powered cars to monitor delivery riders