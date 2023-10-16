Dubai: 6 AI-Powered Innovations That Will Make Life Easier For Residents

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) With its overarching theme, 'The year to imagine AI in everything,' the five-day Gitex Global 2023 – which opened on Monday – is showcasing how smart technology is shaping Dubai's landscape and its future.

The latest innovations and trends in AI (artificial intelligence), the cloud, Web 3.0, cyber security, climate technology, urbanism, and more, are all here at the world's largest technology and startup exhibition, which humbly started as a one-hall exhibition back in 1981. Here are some of the highlights on day 1:

1. AI-powered patrols

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will roll out next year AI-powered patrol vehicles to monitor adherence to road safety of more than 45,000 delivery riders. With high-definition cameras, the smart patrols will help increase daily inspections five-fold and reduce inspection time from seven to one minute.

2. Self-driving police cars

AI was also at the core of the self-driving patrol cars unveiled by Dubai Police. Equipped with a drone launcher, a radar and surveillance cameras, the police patrol cars will be able to differentiate between cars, humans and other objects. They are expected to be rolled out next year.

3. Drone deliveries

Drone deliveries will become a reality as early as next year , according to Dubai Municipality. It has already completed the digital mapping of Dubai Silicon Oasis and will plotting routes and landing locations for drones across the entire emirate.

4. Instant passport renewal

UAE nationals and residents will soon be able to renew their passports or process Emirates IDs around the clock. There will be no need to get appointments to submit biometrics as services will be available 24/7 in the future.

5. Autonomous telecom store

etisalat by e& has launched what it calls the world's first autonomous telecom store that is powered by AI at Al Kifaf in Dubai. Customers can purchase mobile devices and accessories or get prepaid and postpaid plans without human intervention as robots will answer their queries.

6. Luxury marine patrol

Dubai Police also introduced a luxury marine patrol that is designed to rapidly respond to any incident at sea.

It can provide immediate rescue as it does not only feature a top speed of 45knots per hour but is also equipped with smart communication linked to the command centre.

