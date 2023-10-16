Al Wakrah Record Emphatic Win Al Arabi And Umm Salal Held

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following back-to-back defeats, Al Wakrah bounced back at the Ooredoo Cup with a thumping 3-0 victory over Muaither at Grand Hamad Stadium yesterday.

In other Group A action, Al Arabi played out a 1-1 draw against Qatar SC while Umm Salal shared points with Al Ahli following an identical result.

Despite the draw, Umm Salal stayed on top of the group standings with seven points followed by Al Arabi, who are behind the Orange Fortress in goal difference.

Yesterday, Al Wakrah produced a dominant performance securing a sixth minute lead through Khalid Muneer's strike before netting two more goals in the second half. Ibrahim Al Sadiq struck in 63rd minute while Fayez Al Farsi sealed the victory with a goal in fifth minute of stoppage time.

Muaither fought hard in the match but luck eluded them as strikes from Abdulghani Mazeed and Jamal Hamed hit the post in the second half. They are on the bottom of the group with three defeats in as many matches with Al Wakrah climbing to fifth behind third-placed Al Ahli and Qatar SC after earning their first points in the competition.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi rallied to pick a point after Ibrahim Majed's low drive from a free kick at least 15 yards outside the box put Qatar SC ahead in 51st minute following a goalless first half at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Arabi's search for equalizer ended with an equally impressive goal by substitute Abdulla Al Sulaiti, who unleashed a fabulous shot from a distance in the left corner in 67th minute.

At Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Oussama Tannane handed group leaders Umm Salal a lead against Al Ahli in 13th minute with a superb strike off a free kick from an angle.

Danilo Arboleda drew level for Al Ahli at half-hour mark, rising to head a fine cross by Ali Ahmad Ghaderi.

The fourth round of the tournament will be played from November 11 to 13.