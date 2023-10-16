Qatar U-23 Win Friendly

Qatar U-23 forward Tamim Mansour (right) in action during a friendly match against Kuwait at Thani bin Jassim Stadium yesterday. Mansour scored the decisive goal of the game in 59th minute as the hosts claimed a 1-0 victory over the visitors.

