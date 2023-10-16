PSG Academy Introduces Judo Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Already established in 21 countries, the PSG Academy is opening its first school dedicated to learning and perfecting judo skills in the Qatari capital. Set up inside the ACS International School, the PSG Judo Academy Doha is a brand-new initiative and a unique opportunity to develop the discipline in the Middle East.

The PSG Judo Academy Qatar welcomes judokas aged 4 and over, both beginners and those with prior experience. It offers world-class training conditions with tuition from coaches trained by the Parisian club.

Staying loyal to tradition,the PSG Judo Academy Doha is keen to instil the young judokas with the fundamental values of judo and of Paris Saint-Germain, with teamwork, respect and integrity taking pride of place in its educational programmes.

The PSG Judo Academy is being expanded into theMiddle East thanks to a strategic partnership with childdevelopment specialists GMNSM – Gymnasium, who are already established in Dubai,in order to continue developing judo in the region.

This new academy ties in with the international expansion of the PSG Academy programme, which brings together more than 40,000 football players worldwide, and also offers handball and eSports training courses run by the club.