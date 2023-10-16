Qatar National Sprint Round 4 Produces Thrilling Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mansour Chebli and Page De Jager clinched victories in two race categories each while Jad Alawar impressed by winning two podium spots as the Qatar National Sprint returned with thrilling action after a seven-month break on Saturday.

At the Lusail Circuit Sports Club Car Park, Chebli – driving two Renault Clios - recorded the fastest lap times to win both Open Class 1 and Production Class 1 in the fourth round of the popular series to extend Championship leads in both classes. Jager won Open Class 1 in her Mitsubishi Eclipse before securing the victory in the Women's category later.

Alawar won the Open Class 2 in his Mitsubishi Evo 8 and came second in the Open Class 01 event in a Renault Clio.

Maher Serre and Francesco Fornaciari emerged victorious in the Production Classes 2 and 3 respectively.

The fifth and penultimate round of the series, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), will be held on November 25.