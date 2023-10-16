Zambia Receives Medical Supplies From Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Zambia received medical supplies from Egypt on Monday, which the government said will significantly improve people's health and well-being.

The arrival of the medicines and medical supplies follows an agreement signed between the two countries earlier this year for the bulk supply of essential medical supplies for $24m.

Zambian Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, who received the first batch of medicines and medical supplies procured from Egypt, said that the procurement of bulk supplies of medicines and medical supplies demonstrates the government's commitment to providing equitable access to affordable and quality healthcare for all citizens.

She also noted that the country's drug supply has now reached 90 percent, exceeding the recommended 80 percent for the supply in health facilities.

“The arrival and subsequent distribution of these commodities mark a crucial step in our pursuit of attaining universal health coverage. These commodities will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap in primary and tertiary healthcare services,” she said.

The minister emphasized that the government has taken measures to ensure a stable drug supply, including the procurement of 42,000 health kits for this year and an additional 57,000 for 2024 and part of 2025.

She also mentioned that the government is promoting local pharmaceutical manufacturing by creating a conducive environment for investment.

Noha Samir, the deputy Egyptian ambassador to Zambia, expressed Egypt's desire to enhance cooperation with Zambia in various areas and hoped that the medical supplies would meet the expectations of Zambians.