VIDEO: Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) Interview With MD Alexander Scanlon Via ABN Newswire

Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) Managing Director Alexander Scanlon is interviewed by ABN Newswire about the Tunkillia Gold Project and the company's "Growth Model".
In the interview Mr Scanlon discusses the recent addition of a third drilling rig, the interest by institutional investors in the company's resource growth model, and why "Grade is King" must be interpreted against extraction cost.
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1 Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28 @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.
