Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESC) October Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESC) is pleased to announce receipt of the Endless Energy Solutions (EES)- Project Update, from EES Chairman Mr. Andrew Hynson.Phase 2A is the critical milestone in the commercialisation of the Cool Solar technology.Phase 2A MilestonesPhase 2A of the project has 3 stages:1) Stage 1 - Project Kick Off.2) Stage 2 - Preliminary & detailed design, procurement, rental & establishment of fabrication and testing site.3) Stage 3 - Build development test rig & initial, sub-systems testing.Phase 2A UpdateStages 1 and 2 are complete.Final assembly of the development test rig is well underway. The dynamic simulation program has been developed and is operational. The dynamic simulation program has been used to identify a number of additional future technology upgrades that should further improve system thermal performance.Stage 3 is currently planned to be complete by the end of November, 2023.Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: ESCLVIssue Name: Endless Solar Corporation Limited - Limited VotingIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU0000ESCLV4Industry: IndustrialsNominated Adviser: Endless Solar Corporation LimitedListed Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2014Mr David Craig T: +61 (0)419 384 059 E: