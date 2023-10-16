Creation Of Next Generation Private Equity Firm, New Private Equity

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Gero Wittemann and Francesco Barosi today announce the launch of New Private Equity (“NPE”).

New Private Equity's investment scope extends across the B2B software and tech services segments and the firm will support its investee companies in achieving their full potential via capital, strategic and operational value add. NPE plans to achieve this through a unique combination of deep hands-on experience and creating a data-driven advantage via leading-edge, proprietary technology.

The New Private Equity leadership team has a proven track record of investing in and transforming technology businesses, and they will bring their complementary skills to bear for the benefit of all stakeholders. Prior to forming New Private Equity, Gero Wittemann was a partner and co-head of the US business at leading software and services investor Hg, having previously served as managing director at global investment giant CVC. Francesco Barosi served as global head of TMT and innovation at global consulting firm AlixPartners, working with some of the world's leading companies to improve performance.

Having known each other for over ten years, the pair hold a shared conviction that there is an exceptional and untapped opportunity to utilize technology to improve private equity. At the heart of this is the ability to harness the power of data from an increasingly growing and varied array of sources. NPE believes that investors who do this effectively and systematically will be able to consistently make better, more informed decisions and drive successful outcomes.

To unlock this opportunity, NPE has developed New Private Equity Control Tower (“NPECT”), a proprietary software-based end-to-end workflow that is designed to enable and integrate high quality investment and value creation capabilities. NPE has a unique strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, having selected Palantir Foundry as the end-to-end operating system for NPECT, supporting faster, better data-driven decision making.

“We are excited to build a next generation private equity firm,” said Gero Wittemann.“We believe our software-enabled and data-driven approach will contribute to building better businesses and creating enhanced investment returns, to the benefit of our partner companies and our limited partners.”

Francesco Barosi added:“Our proprietary technology will help us focus more quickly on those investment opportunities where we have a meaningful edge and can add significant value by driving towards operational excellence. We believe NPECT's ability to deliver data-driven insights and tools will swiftly and systematically accelerate realization of targeted objectives post investment. We are confident that many companies and management teams will welcome our innovative, highly collaborative, pragmatic and outcome-oriented approach.”

"NPE has developed a powerful end-to-end private equity workflow, NPECT, that integrates investing and value creation capabilities and provides a compelling and differentiated solution," said Ted Mabrey, Head of Global Commercial at Palantir. "Our best partners are capable of both deeply understanding the unique advantages our technology provides and harnessing them to revolutionize their industries, as we expect NPE will do in private equity."

New Private Equity is a next generation private equity firm that leverages data, analytics and deep sector expertise to invest in leading companies and provide comprehensive technology-enabled operational value-add. NPE is focused on investing in businesses in the B2B software and technology services sectors. NPE is based in Miami, FL. For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn .

