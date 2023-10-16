PUMA Celebrates The Anniversary Of Tommie Smith's Iconic Gesture At The 1968 Olympics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global sports company PUMA celebrates 55 years since the iconic Silent Gesture made by Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics on October 16th. In honor of this special date, PUMA launches the 'Icons of Unity' collection, and an exclusive interview with the brand's ambassadors: Colin Jackson, former track and field athlete and Olympic silver medalist, Felix Streng, Paralympic gold and silver medalist and World and European Champion, and Tommie Smith, former track and field athlete and Olympic gold medalist.

In 1968, at the Mexico City Olympics, American sprinter Tommie Smith made history with his Silent Gesture. After receiving his gold medal for the 200-meter race, Smith raised a gloved fist in a powerful symbol against racial injustice and discrimination in the United States. Smith's Silent Gesture remains a symbol of athlete activism and an enduring statement against social inequality.

PUMA has always been committed to removing barriers in sports. In the 'Icons of Unity' collection, diverse graphic designs were incorporated into timeless styles to convey Tommie Smith's four fundamental messages: Justice, Dignity, Equality, and Peace.

The video interview featuring Colin Jackson, Felix Streng, and Tommie Smith provides some exclusive insights into the enduring importance of justice, equality, dignity and peace within the realm of sports. These discussions touch upon Tommie Smith's history with PUMA, being an icon and inspiration for others, as well as their future aspirations.

“If a person is on the right track, the track in front is already laid because all they have to do is follow what they already have in their mind to do. And that peace, justice, equality, and dignity certainly drives a person forward, especially our younger generation, like sitting here”, said Tommie Smith during his interview.“It gives them an idea of: 'oh, maybe I am on the right track.' But you had to continue that track. Don't jump off of somebody else's track because the train might be coming your way. Just keep doing what you're doing and think with a positive attitude.”

Watch the full interview on PUMA YouTube .

The Icons of Unity collection is available at puma, PUMA selected stores, and participating retailers from October 16th, 2023.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

