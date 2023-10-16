Presidents Of Senegal And Mauritania Endorse Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host Expo 2030

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) In a show of deepening diplomatic ties and shared goals, the leaders of Senegal and Mauritania have officially pledged their support to Saudi Arabia's bids to host the Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

HE President Macky Sall of Senegal warmly welcomed HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism and the Special Envoy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During their discussions, they focused on enhancing bilateral ties and Senegal's commitment to Saudi Arabia's global aspirations. HE Ahmed Al Khateeb expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of the endorsement, symbolized further when he was honored with the Senegalese National Order of the Lion.

Similarly, in the Presidential Palace of Nouakchott, HE Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, received HE Ahmed Al Khateeb and his delegation.

The meeting, attended by dignitaries from both countries, underscored Mauritania's endorsement of the Kingdom's initiatives and a mutual desire to strengthen relations.

These endorsements demonstrate the growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia's vision and its capability to host events of a global magnitude. The Kingdom remains committed to building strong relationships, fostering mutual growth, understanding, and shared objectives on the global stage.

About Saudi Ministry of Tourism (MT)

Founded in 2000, MT is dedicated to championing long-term growth in the Kingdom's tourism industry. Its primary ambition is to realize the Kingdom's vision for tourism by creating opportunities and platforms that enrich the tourism experience and promote the development of national human capital. By closely collaborating with government entities, industry stakeholders, and both public and private sectors, MT strives to drive sustainable tourism growth, enabled by forward-thinking policies, targeted investments, and talent development initiatives. MT strategy is deeply rooted in Arabian authenticity, powered by data and integrated delivery systems. At its heart, MT mission is to open Saudi Arabia's doors to the world, making it a hub where unforgettable tourism stories come to life daily.

