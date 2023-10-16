AUD/USD Forecast: Gets Hammered

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD faced a challenging trading session recently, displaying a negative trend after an initial attempt to rally. Currently, it is testing the critical 0.63 level, and there are indications that it may break down further.

This situation appears poised on the edge of unfolding. It's crucial to understand that the Australian dollar is closely tied to commodities, which, in turn, are linked to global economic growth. Moreover, it is highly sensitive to developments in China, which is displaying signs of an economic slowdown. These factors, combined with the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining a tight monetary policy, suggest that the US dollar is likely to continue gaining strength.

For investors, rallies in the Australian dollar should be viewed as selling opportunities. The current outlook suggests that the Australian dollar may continue to weaken and potentially drop to the 0.62 level, which would be a significant development. Any movement below this level opens up the possibility of descending further to the psychologically important 0.60 level, attracting considerable attention in financial news.

While it is probable that buyers will eventually step in, historical significance suggests that the 0.60 level may serve as a turning point. However, several factors need to be aligned for this to occur. Market stability, the resolution of various risks, and the disappearance of uncertainties are prerequisites for a potential rebound. These risks encompass inflation, central bank policies, and, notably, geopolitical tensions Outlook for the AUD Remains Negative

In the current environment, geopolitical risks do not appear to be easing, which could weigh heavily on the Australian dollar. It is challenging to predict where this downward trend will find support, but a recurring pattern suggests that any future market rallies should be approached with caution. Such rallies could present opportunities to sell the Australian dollar and acquire "cheap US dollars." This is continuing the overall trading strategy I have been using for a while.

In the end, the Australian dollar faces a challenging landscape as it continues to weaken due to its ties to commodities, global economic conditions, and sensitivity to developments in China. With the Federal Reserve maintaining a tight monetary stance and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the outlook for the Australian dollar remains negative. Investors should exercise caution and consider selling opportunities in the face of any short-term rallies, while keeping a close eye on critical support levels such as 0.62 and 0.60.

