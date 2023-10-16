Crude Oil Forecast: Sees Upward Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The crude oil market witnessed a significant rally during Friday's trading session, marked by a persistent streak of noisy fluctuations. Hang on to your hats, things are getting difficult.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

In the case of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (US Oil), prices surged notably, testing the upper boundary of the recent consolidation range. This remarkable uptrend could be attributed to various factors, such as concerns over escalating violence in the Middle East or a potential tightening of the supply. However, it is essential to recognize that this market exhibits considerable volatility, demanding a cautious approach in determining your position size.

A key price level to watch closely is the $87 region. A decisive breakthrough beyond this point could potentially trigger a substantial upward movement in the market. It's worth noting that the region between the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA has provided significant support. This area often confirms prevailing trends, making it a crucial zone to monitor. Conversely, if the market were to breach the 200-day EMA to the downside, it would signify a notably bearish signal.



It is important to exercise caution when trading in this market due to its inherent noise and unpredictability.

Currently, selling crude oil does not seem advisable, given the resilience displayed by buyers. Moreover, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add another layer of complexity and danger, contributing to substantial volatility in the oil market.

In the case of Brent (UK Oil), Friday's trading session witnessed a bullish upswing, characterized by frequent fluctuations. The market currently hovers around the 50-Day EMA, a widely followed technical indicator. This suggests the likelihood of continued choppiness in the near term. However, breaking above the critical $87 level could set the stage for further gains, potentially reaching levels such as $90 or even $95 Vigilant

In summary, the crude oil market experienced a significant rally, with West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil and Brent (UK Oil) both displaying notable price movements. The $87 level remains a crucial determinant of future price action, while the 200-day EMA and 50-day EMA offer key support. Despite the ongoing fluctuations and choppiness, caution is advised, especially considering the influence of geopolitical factors on oil prices. Traders should remain vigilant and massage their positions accordingly in this dynamic and uncertain volatility in all markets, but especially around the oil markets.

Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.