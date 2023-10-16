USD/MXN: Move Towards Near-Term Lower Realm Stays Attractive

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Heightened price velocity the past month has stirred the USD/MXN for speculators and the currency pair's price action last week reflected the known volatile conditions. However, the USD/MXN at the same time has mirrored the broad Forex market. The highs tested on and off the past handful of weeks in the USD/MXN have likely tested the emotional fortitude of USD/MXN bearish traders.

After touching values on the 6th of Friday near the 18.49155 ratio, Monday's highs in the USD/MXN on the 9th of October were slightly lower around the 19.41975 mark and may have been perceived as a signal the currency pair had been overbought. The remainder of last week saw the USD/MXN decline, but the break below the 18.0000 value on Tuesday has produced trading full of reversals. The current price of the USD/MXN as of this writing is near 18.93425 with typical quick price interactions. The USD/MXN has correlated to the broad Forex market with mixed results the past couple of days/MXN 18.00000 Key Level in Near-Term

If the USD/MXN can sustain trading below the 18.00000 in the near-term this may be an additional signal the currency pair is still perceived as having been overbought the past month of trading. Let's remember the USD/MXN was trading near the 17.00000 level on the 20th of September.

The USD/MXN has been within a bearish mode over the long-term and its ability to trade higher the past month is a healthy sign of correlation, but could also prove to be attractive for speculators who believe lower values will be produced if the global financial markets begin to be more tranquil/MXN a Solid Barometer of Broad Market Action



Sellers of the USD/MXN should remain realistic regarding their targets below. Broad market conditions will need to remain calm for the USD/MXN to continue traversing downwards.

Tomorrow's Retail Sales numbers from the U.S could prove to be important. A slight decline is expected via the results regarding consumer spending. If tomorrow's Retail Sales figures are weaker this could help propel the USD/MXN lower.

Although the USD/MXN is not considered a globally significant currency pair like the EUR/USD, GBP/USD or USD/JPY, the results within the USD/MXN are a solid barometer of behavioral sentiment in the markets. U.S Treasuries have seen slight declines via their yields in the near-term, if this pattern continues the USD/MXN may have additional room to decline and begin to retest values being traded only a couple of weeks ago.USD/MXN Short Term Outlook:

17.98100

17.92010

18.05340

17.86290

