Dark Matter Technologies Adds Mortgage Technology Veteran Stephanie Durflinger As Chief Product Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Durflinger as chief product officer. Durflinger, a 15-year mortgage technology veteran, comes to Dark Matter from ICE Mortgage Technology, where she most recently served as senior vice president of product development.







Image Caption: Stephanie Durflinger of Dark Matter Technologies.

“Stephanie is an important part of the management team we're assembling to transform the mortgage lending landscape. She is a proven industry leader and strategic thinker whose industry experience is a perfect match for taking our products into the future,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“We are excited to have Stephanie contribute to our continued market penetration and help Empower reach its full potential in the marketplace.”

As chief product officer, Durflinger will spearhead product development for the Empower software and digital products.“I'm energized by the opportunity to work with Rich and the rest of the executive team on the future they've envisioned for Dark Matter's origination technology and for the industry at large,” said Durflinger.“I'm also looking forward to working closely with customers, which I think is key to understanding their struggles and giving them unprecedented performance and value.”

Prior to her experience at ICE, Durflinger served as executive vice president and chief product officer at Sagent Lending Technologies and as vice president of product management at Ellie Mae, which developed Encompass.

Durflinger holds a product management certification from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned the designation of Accredited Mortgage Professional from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). She was recently named to the board of directors of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the MBA responsible for developing standards for exchanging information and conducting business in the U.S. mortgage finance industry.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide.

