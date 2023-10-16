Kiosk Industry October 2023: Self-Service Association Exhibiting IAAPA And NRF

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association News: Trade Shows - IAAPA is next month and here is our preview . Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense. In January we are at NRF and are a sponsor of the NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full passes to give away for free. HIMSS and NRA after those.







Image Caption: Outdoor kiosk at IAAPA next month. Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Preview:

Restaurant News - Samsung with new VXT CMS for AI-powered voice order menu boards going into White Castle. New digital-only Whataburger. Outdoor pickup. Nice case study with Aramark.

ADA - December 2023 brings the new self-service & POS guidelines from the U.S. Access Board. Several notable entries for Braille and screen-readers.

Industry Buzz Around Our Watercooler - Couple of big deployments supposedly planned in restaurants. Charley's is in progress and it might be Burger King will follow McDonald's example and put in a thousand or so self-order kiosks. On the SCO front, it appears that Walmart is deploying its own SCO units (with lidar). That also would mean replacing the current software driving registers (Fastlane by NCR?). Our guess is the service people at NCR Bentonville are getting nervous. Costco is being sued for their website allowing all types of user info to be tracked by 3rd parties. Link below.

News Posts This Month



ADA Assistive Braille Testimonial by Texas Instruments

AI-Powered Drive Thru – Samsung and White Castl

Kiosk Monitoring – Green, Yellow & Red Indicators are a Good Thing

Kiosk Mode – Lenovo Android Computers Partners with Esper

Browsing Trackers Eating Your Lunch....

Payment Kiosk – Harris/Dynatouch Partner with KUBRA

Walmart Self-Checkout Being Replaced? Updated weekly.

Future Travel – Live check-in, AI self-service, and Oktoberfest!

Videos – Dot Pad Tactile Display & Square Integration QSRs

Raspberry Pi Kiosk – Computing for under $100 – Version 5

NRF 2024 – We'll be there

JAWS Kiosk Screenreader Comes to Penn State Food Service

AI-in-a-Box Assistive ADA With Language Translation

CES 2023 Innovation Award for Braille & Tactile Display

NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone – Free Full Conference Pass (2)

Consumer-Centric Self-Service – How To Profit

Digital-Only Restaurant by Whataburger Opens

Kiosk Case Study – Aramark POS & Morrison Healthcare – In The Wild

Costco being sued AV posts on AVIXA

