Social Development Minister Visits Maan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa on Monday visited Maan to inspect the social protection and care services provided in the governorate.



During the visit, Bani Mustafa met Maan governor, mayor, governorate council members and representatives of the local community, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bani Mustafa highlighted the services and aid programmes that serve 220,000 families in the Kingdom.



The minister also met with Faris Briezat, chief commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, and discussed cooperation in the social services sector.



In Shobak, Bani Hani attended the opening of an early intervention unit for children with disabilities from one day to six years old. The unit will be funded for five years by the municipality.



During the tour of the south, the minister instructed to build five new houses for underprivileged families in Maan, Mureigha and Shobak.













