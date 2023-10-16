Billions In Subsidies Without Cause

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The digital voucher, a subsidy of $120 per month, aimed at thousands of Panamanians and which began to be delivered during the pandemic, no longer has a reason to exist, since the pandemic ended quite some time ago. However, tens of millions continue to be allocated for this purpose, when we go through tax difficulties, since there is a deficit that will surely be difficult to overcome. However, the subsidy survives, like the gasoline subsidy, which should not exist at this point either.

The reason for this is the elections. The PRD refuses to end these subsidies because it fears the political cost, without considering that more than $2.2 billion has already been allocated to the digital voucher alone, enough to build and equip two first-world hospital cities. If we continue the course of the PRD during the next five years our financial security will be compromised because it has put us in debt like no other government. And the worst thing is that we have not seen that relevant investments have been made with the money; He uses it to pay current expenses: bulky and useless payrolls; sinecures and botellas (non-existent paid jobs). This is, without a doubt, the most incompetent government in our history. – LA PRENSA, Oct. 16 .